LJ Music singer Lydia ”Jazmine” Nabawanuka has just a few weeks before her contract with Ronnie Mulindwa expires in August.

Lydia Jazmine and Ronnie Mulindwa have for a while been rumored to be on bad terms allegedly due to money-related disagreements.

Sometime back Lydia Jazmine contemplated cancelling her contract with manager Ronnie but the latter threatened to sue her over breach of contract.

While speaking in a recent interview, Lydia Jazmine declined to give a comment about her manager, Ronnie Mulindwa saying she can’t speak anything about him.

She then maintained that ever since she parted ways with Bushington, she has never been under any management team.

When asked about the Mercedez Benz that was reportedly gifted to her by Ronnie Mulindwa, she replied telling her fans to just wait for the brand new wheels that she is about to unleash.

I don’t have a management and I have never had a management team ever since I parted ways with Bushington. Don’t ask me about Ronnie Mulindwa cause I won’t say anything about him. Just watch the space, very soon am going to parade a brand new ride which is far better than a Benz. Lydia Jazmine