Team Good Music singer Vian Music has released exciting visuals for his new dancehall song titled “Shake”.

This year, Vian Music has already dropped two projects including Okoze Otya (feat. Mun G) and Naawe visuals.

Slowly, the TGM singer is widening his fanbase with his unique music touch and dancehall star vibes.

He attributes his breakthrough to his mentor and boss at TGM, Pallaso, who gave him a platform to showcase his talent.

Vian Music now adds a new dancehall jam to his catalogue titled “Shake” which was produced by Buta Magical.

The video was directed by Grate Make Films and there is so much to keep your eyes glued to your screen.

Take a gaze at the visuals here: