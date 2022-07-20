Pearl Magic TV presenter Judithiana Namazzi continues to dazzle throughout her pregnancy with amazing new baby bump photos.

There are just a few Ugandan public figures that have enjoyed their pregnancy more than the bubbly Judithiana.

She hasn’t followed the boring trend of hiding her bulged tummy and she has kept the baby bump photo shoots decent, without revealing too much of her skin.

Judithiana broke the news that she is expecting to the world with lovely visuals directed by her hubby Joel Ndugwa in June.

She has shared more photos showing her pregnancy fashion choices and we love them. Take a gaze below: