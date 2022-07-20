Lydia Jazmine says that she will not change her lifestyle and fashion preferences just because of a few social media trolls by critics.

“She has more photos than music…why does she show off her body so much…she is too indecent,” on a daily, such comments about Lydia Jazmine are pushed on social media.

The singer has come across them too and she is not happy about them. However, she does not intend to change for anyone.

While speaking to Spark TV in a recent interview Lydia Jazmine said that she is aware of the criticism regarding her dresscode.

She, however, maintained that the criticism does not make her want to change the way she intends to live her life.

The LJ Music songstress then urged critics to have a limit when dishing out their trolls because her personal life is not their business to take care of.

She said that she will continue wearing what she wants and posting more photos as she desires without caring much about what is said.

Jazmine is not the first songtress to have a cold war with her fans. Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, Sheebah, among others have as well developed thick skins over the years from online criticism.