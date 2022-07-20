Despite appearing to have a baby bump in a video shared on IG, singer Irene Ntale maintains that she is not pregnant.

A video showing former Swangz Avenue singer Irene Ntale with a bulged tummy made rounds on social media over the weekend.

The video that was shared on the singer’s Instagram account immediately fetched numeorus congratulatory messsages from her fans and followers.

“My baby shower was everything,” Ntale captioned the video before deleting it later.

Several netizens were convinced that Ntale is preggers and they went on to spread the good news on other platforms.

Sweet, innit? Except she isn’t!

Following the deletion of the video, netizens wondered why she would want to erase proof of such good news.

Ntale, through her IG stories, then revealed that she is not pregnant as earlier perceived. She said that the video was taken during a recent videoshoot of her upcoming projects.

She said that she shared it just to play with her fans and she found it funny that most fell for it.

“I just pulled a quick one on you all, thanks for the wishes. Good to know you all wish me well,” Irene Ntale wrote to clear the air.