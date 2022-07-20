Ugandan pastor, activist, and the founder of the Makerere Community Church Martin Ssempa has called upon relevant authorities to act upon the highly sexualized music performances in schools and media.

Sharing different clips on Twitter showing Sheebah’s performances at different schools, Martin Ssempa ridiculed the rising rate of sexualized performances.

The situation in schools and our TV/Radio space needs urgent intervention. Pastor Martin Ssempa

The city pastor said that on TVs and radios, content has been highly sexualized and the kids are being morally ruined by what they are exposed to.

“We need to talk. This is absolutely insane! The kids are acting out the music videos they see daily on every TV station,” Ssempa captioned a video of young kids dancing inappropriately.

Ssempa noted that in schools, even the teachers get involved in the immoral acts as they are often seen dancing with the musicians who not only dress skimpily but also dance provocatively.

He said, “From bendover sexualized TV for kids it’s now in schools. Here is our famous teachers showing how to nkwatako, and bendover! What happens after the concert?”

He called upon the Uganda Communications Commission, Mrs. Janet Museveni, Hon. Thomas Tayebwa, among several other authorities and media stations to rise and act upon the matter.

See more From bendover sexualized TV for kids it's now in schools. Here is our famous teachers showing how to nkwatako, and bendover! What happens after the concert? pic.twitter.com/B1SQFL1xyR — Martin Ssempa (@martinssempa) July 19, 2022