Veteran singer Halima Namakula has yet again pinned singer Phina Mugerwa for having made off with documents from the UMA offices.

The “Ekimbewo” singer while speaking in an interview explained that the people in office saw Phina Mugerwa taking files that instituted the policy board and vowed that she must return them.

Earlier this month, Phina Mugerwa held a press conference at National Theatre and threatened to drag Sophie Gombya and others who accuse her of stealing UMA documents to court.

Also Read: Phina Mugerwa threatens to drag Sophie Gombya to Police for accusing her of stealing UMA documents

Phina Mugerwa made the threats following accusations from Sophie Gombya and Jeff Ekongot who dragged her to Police for stealing the UMA policy board documents.

Sometime back, Phina Mugerwa got involved in a nasty exchange of words with Halima to the extent that the two almost fought over money that belonged to the online concerts.