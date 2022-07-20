Singer Sheebah Samali Karungi has come out and asked parents to stop blaming their children’s immorality on her.

Sheebah explained that performing in sexy skimpy outfits cannot be the reason children today are immoral.

The former Team No Sleep (TNS) singer questioned parents who blame her for their children’s immorality if she is the one who teaches them to do everything they do.

She took an example of the recent saga where students were seen dancing on top of each in a school bus and asked whether she is the one who them to do that.

She once again made her point clear when she stressed that she has always advised parents to take full control of their children narrating how she is not here to help them parent their children since she has not yet given birth as well.