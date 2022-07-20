Uganda Cranes and Simba Sports Club footballer Taddeo Lwanga has showed off his newly furnished house in Uganda.

In December 2020, Taddeo Lwanga signed a multimillion deal to join Tanzanian football giants Simba Sports Club.

The Ugandan international has quickly turned into a celebrity in the +255 by helping his team win titles. He is also securing the bag while at it.

The father of two keeps his life quite private and rarely will you read about anything to do with his family anywhere.

Taddeo Lwanga with his wife and children at their home

On Wednesday evening, however, he decided to give his fans and followers a sneak peek into his life by showing off his house.

The 28 year old midfielder shared photos of his house on his social media pages and added the caption, “Welcome to the Oasis.”

The house is located in Kajjansi off Entebbe Road and while speaking to MBU, Lwanga revealed that he feels blessed to be able to accomplish the achievement.

“It’s the best feeling,” he told us before noting how he wants to use his achievements to inspire the youths in East Africa.

See more Welcome to the Oasis. pic.twitter.com/dW0ZudWNOr — Taddeo Lwanga (@taddeolwanga) July 20, 2022

Taddeo Lwanga is a defensive midfielder and has previously played for Express FC, SC Villa, Vipers SC, and Tanta FC.

Congratulations Taddeo!