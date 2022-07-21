Ahead of Tiwa Savage’s concert in Uganda, the organizers have revealed that the show will feature female performers only – the first time this is happening in Uganda.

On 29th July, Nigerian singer Tiwatope Savage-Balogun will be performing for the second time in Uganda at her concert dubbed ‘Tiwa Savage Live in Kampala’.

The anticipated concert that will happen at Lugogo Cricket Oval seems to be aimed at empowering females if we are to go by the lineup of performers for the event.

Upon the release of the list of performers by Talent Africa Group, it is easy to note that no male act will be showcased at the concert.

The Afro-beat queen will be joined by some of the top female performers in the +256 including Winnie Nwagi, Cindy Sanyu, Karole Kasita, Vinka, Sandra Suubi, Lamu, and Sandra Nansambu.

What about the deejays? That’s the question you must be asking yourself right now. Well, even the deejays at the event will be female.

DJ Zatto a.k.a Zahara Totto has built her brand as an emcee and media personality over the years but seems to have channeled her energy into deejaying.

She has been seen gracing several events around town most recently at the Club Dome and she can move a crowd.

She will be joined by another proven female deejay in DJ Alisha, a Ugandan-Rwandan 360-stage performer whose dancing skills have recently left jaws dropping.

Miss Deedan and Sheila Salta are also on the lineup as emcees for the night and we cannot wait to see what they have prepared to showcase.