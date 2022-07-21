For some good years now, local entertainment followers have been wondering why former secular singer Grace Nakimera turned gospel artist.

Fast forward, Grace Nakimera was one of the top female artists in the country back in the 2000s churning out hit songs like “Ani Akumanyi”, “Anfuukula”, “Kawonawo” among others.

While many have been wondering what exactly forced Grace Nakimera out of the secular world, she has come out and shared her story.

While speaking to Urban TV, Nakimera narrated that she quit secular music because of the evil spirits that were sent her way to kill her.

She narrated that she suffered from the attacks for two years while having sleepless nights till she learned that the battle she was fighting was not for the body but for the soul.

From that moment onwards, she chose the Godly route and has since never battled any spiritual attacks again.

I knew that my password was just Jesus. Just that name Jesus. Because I remember calling my mom, and requesting for help. This was because the person who had sent me the evil spirits, had aimed at ending my life…to kill me. In that moment, I learned very many interesting things. This spiritual attack went on for two years. From 3pm to 5am I wouldn’t sleep every night throughout the year. Different things would attack me, I got really sick, and I was shivering all the time. I would shiver severely for long hours and from the core of my body, I was always cold. I would tremble for hours and whenever the doctors would check me, they always found no sickness. None of them could figure out the sickness because I had the money and everything. So, I realized that my sickness was for the soul and not the body. Doctors could not figure that out and others would say that am only stressed and come up with heavy bills on me. Thing was that whenever I prayed, it would go. Grace Nakimera