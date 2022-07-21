Priscilla Zawedde a.k.a Azawi reveals that she was scared of the idea of organising her maiden concert this year but her management motivated her into buying the idea.

Organising a concert for the very first time must be an exciting moment for every artist, a date that many singers dream about and most look forward to.

As exciting as it might be, it is also quite scary especially in a very competitive music industry like Uganda’s.

Even for one of the country’s finest music acts currently, Azawi, the thought of staging her maiden concert was quite frightening.

Azawi rehearsing for her concert

Also Read: Azawi’s ‘Bamututte’ is inspired by her manager’s previous relationship

While speaking to the NBS After 5 team on Wednesday, Azawi revealed that it took the motivation of her team to make her teady for the concert.

“I was scared but what motivated me is that I had so many people that show faith in me saying we can do it. So we went with faith and released the posters on social media, and at that point it was irreversible,” she said.

The concert dubbed ‘Azawi African Music Concert’ is slated for Friday 29th July 2022 at Lugogo Zoe Grounds and tickets are still on sale.

The singer’s fans cannot wait to watch her perform alongside other Ugandan acts like Fik Fameica, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka, A Pass, Karole Kasita, among others.

We wish her the best of luck!