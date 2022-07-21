Diaspora-based Ugandan singers Ang3lina and Melissa Mulungi believe Ugandan men still got a lot to do to up their romance game.

We don’t know which men UK-based singer Angela Nabuufu and Melissa Mulungi have met before but they have not left the best impressions in terms of romance.

Ang3lina, who quite made her point in her breakthrough song Ghetto Lovin‘, is not pleased with how most Ugandan men speak more and act less.

On Wednesday, having come across a tweet by Sharifah Rare asking if Ugandan men are romantic or not, Ang3lina left an interesting comment.



She quoted the tweet and said, “Yes they are. Romantic with words. Action myeeee.” Ouch!

Melissa Mulungi added fuel to the fire by backing Ang3lina’s opinion. She also revealed how Ugandan men do not tick the box when it comes to romance.

“As much as I stan my Ugandan kings, romance isn’t their strong point,” the German-based singer wrote on Twitter.

This obviously won’t go down well with most Ugandan men but is there some truth to it?