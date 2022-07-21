Having broken out in 2021, rising duo Kataleya and Kandle seems to have impressed several music fans and fellow celebrities including Douglas Lwanga.

Theron Music signed duo Kataleya and Kandle only released its first music project Muzibe wa Love on 9th July, 2021.

A year later, Kataleya and Kandle’s brand has soared having released a couple of hit songs and its fan base keeps expanding everyday.

NBS TV presenter Douglas Lwanga is one of the fans. He revealed that he is highly impressed by how uniquely the duo markets its brand.

Also Read: Kataleya and Kandle win first award at Patiwan Stars Awards

“I like what Kataleya and Kandle are doing right now. They try to market their bodies a little bit on top of their music, and good PR,” Douglas Lwanga hinted durimg Wednesday’s NBS After 5 show.

He then applauded the duo’s management for doing a good job thus far. “When you have capital, especially for the women, then you can make it,” he said.

MC Kats and DJ Roja also backed Lwanga’s opinion revealing that the duo has done well to back up looks and music with good PR.

They urged the singers to brace themselves for the competition ahead of them and only aim to be better as they go on.