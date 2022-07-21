Singer Winnie Nwagi literally dips herself in gold and wraps a ribbon around her waist in her 33rd birthday photoshoot.

Born 20th July 1989, Winnie ‘Nwagi’ Nakanwagi has made a big brand from nothing since breaking out as the second runner-up in the Coca-Cola Rated Next talent search in 2014.

Nine years later, Nwagi is a music powerhouse with hit songs that have exposed her brand to different parts of the world.

Signed under one of the best record labels in East Africa, Swangz Avenue, the songstress only has sights for even a brighter future and 33′ could be the age when it all happens for her.

To mark the start of a hopefully great year, the mother of one shared semi-nude photos of herself all covered in gold.

Known for being extra-comfortable in her body, Nwagi shows off her curves in the sexy photos shot by Manzi Rolland.

Nwagi wears a beige bikini, a crown on her head, and an orange ribbon wrapped around her waist like a gift.

Take a look below:

She looks sexy, doesn’t she? Belated happy birthday Nwagi!