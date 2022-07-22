The family of Mr. Elvis Ssekyanzi has announced the devastating loss of former Obsession music and dance group member Maclean Tyra.

The sad news has been announced by Radio 4 proprietor Balaam Barugahara Atenyi through his online platforms.

He, however, didn’t disclose much details about the cause of Maclean Tyra’s death, something that has left many in suspense.

He noted that there will be a send off at Eureka Hotel, Ntinda at 3pm where more details about her burial arrangements will be shared.

Mr Elvis Ssekyanzi On behalf of all Friends regrets to Announce the untimely death of one of our Close friends Maclean Tyra formally of Obsession Music & Dance Group. We shall have one send off meeting to day at Eureka Hotel Ntinda at 3pm Kindly join us. May her soul Rest In Peace. Balaam Barugahara

May Her Soul Rest In Peace!