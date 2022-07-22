Talented actress and singer Hellen Lukoma has called out Ugandan deejays for always not giving local music enough airplay like they do with foreign music.

While appearing on NTV, Hellen Lukoma sent out her message loud and clear requesting deejays to start giving local music enough airplay as they do with international music.

Hellen Lukoma says that the biggest number of local deejays only play local artists music after being paid and that if an artist fails to do so, they shun playing their music.

Lukoma then wondered if international artistes also have to first pay to have their music played continuously.

I don’t know why most Ugandan deejays prefer playing international songs but can’t play ours with the same zeal. It’s actually surprising that when paid, they play your songs continuously as if international artist like Chris Brown pay them too. Hellen Lukoma

She asked Ugandan deejays to be patriotic instead of awaiting to be first paid money so as to push local content yet no one pays them to play international music.