Outspoken media personality Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku is optimistic that soon and very soon a host of struggling artists could leave the country and go stay overseas.

Kasuku explains that once an artist is seen often jetting in and out of the country, it is a sign that they could soon leave the country to look for greener pastures amd abandon their careers.

He noted that artists who have left the country in the past have had similar routines.

Using that example, he said that whenever these artistes meet their colleagues and other Ugandans abroad, they tip them with information on how they can survive overseas.

Kasuku particularly gave an example of Geosteady who is often seen leaving and returning to the country. He believes the singer will soon also flee.

He also assured the nation how he knows of a popular artist who is about to leave as he has failed to release good music and has now put all his focus on social media since he is no longer being booked by events organizers.