Delta TV presenter Sharitah Namusoke Mutawe alias Mazzi Mawanvu and her husband Jeff Kaweesa welcomed their first child as a fully wed couple.

The Emikolo Ne Mbagga TV show host discloses that her and the baby are doing quite well and in good health.

She has also disclosed the name of her new bundle of joy as “Princess Wadelynn Joy Nakigozi” while expressing her joy of giving birth to her fourth child.

The overjoyed Sharitah Namusoke thanked the doctors at Mulago Specialist Women’s and Neonatal hospital who took proper care of her and God for seeing her through a safe delivery.

So brown, so tall, 4.5kgs, very very beautiful, lots of hair on the head, calm, quiet and peaceful is the perfect description of 3 day old Princess Wadelynn Joy Nakigozi the latest addition to the Fumbe clan. How can I say thank you Lord for this bundle of Joy. Special thanks to Mulago Specialist Women’s and neonatal hospital, the care you have showed me was more than extreme. Thank you Lord, thank you Jesus, thank you Allah and thank you Daddy Jeff Kaweesa for being the best husband in the whole world. God knew the kind of man i needed when he brought you back in my life. Yours truly the freshesh Nakawere around town Sharitah Mazzi Mawanvu mummy Wadelynn ha ha haaa. Sharitah Mutawe Namusoke

Congratulations Sharitah Namusoke on growing your family with a new member!