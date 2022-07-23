Friday 22nd July 2022 will always remain a remarkable day to Swangz Avenue singer Priscilla Zawedde, better known by stage Azawi, following the success of her maiden concert that was held at Lugogo Zoe grounds.

Azawi took her revelers who turned up in mammoth crowds through a marathon of non-stop hits with a cheerful and electric performance.

Before the first part of her performance, a couple of curtain raisers had already sent the crowd into a frenzy including Bilangilangi, Pia Pounds, Karole Kasita, A Pass, and Martha Mukisa.

A few critics spread rumors claiming that the concert was mainly filled by those who had been offered free tickets.

In a way to disregard the rumors, as Azawi concluded her performance, she let everyone who was present know that she did not give out any free tickets.

The allegations made rounds after a media outlet shared photos of empty seats at the venue in the early stages of the show which did not go down well with Azawi.

This day will always be memorized. Am always going to be grateful to you guys. Thanks for loving me so much and supporting me. Thank you for spending your money and time to come and show me love. I did not give out any free tickets. All of you bought your own tickets. Azawi