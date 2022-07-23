Reports making rounds reveal that singer Daxx Kartel Omuyeerubah turned his wife Momo 19 into his manager amid rumors of a possible split with his longtime manager, Ivan.

It is alleged that Daxx Kartel fell out with his manager and that his social media handles were taken over by the manager.

Word on streets has it that even the YouTube channel that has for long belonged to Daxx Kartel is now owned by his former manager.

There are also threats making rounds that the car which the singer often cruises in was towed.

Also Read: Momo19 vows never to date a celebrity again if rekindled relationship with Daxx Kartel fails

As the unconfirmed reports continue to spread, Daxx Kartel confirmed that Momo19 is fit to act as his manager.

He thanked Momo19 for being there for him through thick and thin as friends and lovers.