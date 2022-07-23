Kings Love Entertainment boss Mansour Ssemanda alias King Saha says he has offered a chance to each and every artist who feels like releasing a song out of his “Zakayo” track to go on.

King Saha explained that ever since he released the song, he has so far received like 17 songs that have been copied and pasted to sound like his track something he says he is okay with.

While appearing in an interview, he disclosed how the song has now become a Ugandan riddim thus permitting whoever wants to make a song out of it to do as they wish.

He added that if fans love and show him more support for the song to the extent of requesting for the “Zakayo concert”, he will stage it to quench their thirst.

I have so far received 17 songs all done in the “Zakayo” beat and rhyme. While using this opportunity and platform, I openly offer any artist who feels like making a song out of “Zakayo” beat and flow to feel free and go on. I have no problem with any of them. Sing as you want it is now a riddim that I offered to the music industry. If fans show more support and love and go on push for a concert, I will stage it. King Saha

The “Zakayo” track has had Pallaso, Allan Hendrik Ssali, Dr. Bitone Bitone and others jump to it with each releasing their own version of the song and dedicating it to individuals who have made their lives difficult.