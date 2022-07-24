Ugandan born-again pastor and businessman Pastor Aloysius Bugingo says that people in his church are free to leave anytime they feel like.

While appearing on Spark TV, Pastor Bugingo explained that he told people who go to his church to always freely leave his place of worship if they realise that things they prayed for fail to materialize in a space of three years.

He reasons that he doesn’t want people to claim that they didn’t progress in life because they spent and wasted a lot of time while in prayers at his church.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Pastor Bugingo, Susan Makula attended Levixone, Desire Luzinda’s mikolo

I tell people that they are free to leave our church if they don’t get what they prayed for in three years. Pastor Bugingo

On that note, he stressed that for one to become successful in life it has to be intentional and they have put in a lot of hard work.