Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) electoral chairman Mr. Jeff Ekongot has advised singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha to keep calm and not attempt to swear himself as the new UMA president.

Mr. Ekongot asked King Saha not to make the move before the elections are held saying it is against the laws that govern the voting process.

He reasons that he understands why King Saha is opting to swear in himself stating that he could probably be fed up of waiting when the electoral process will take place.

King Saha hands in his nomination forms to UMA EC Chairman Jeff Ekongot at the Uganda National Theatre

He went to disclose that they are still waiting upon the Minister of Gender Betty Amongi to offer them financial support and other needs to conduct the elections that have so far been postponed twice.

Mr. Jeff Ekongot came out to address King Saha’s issue of swearing in himself after the latter publicly threatened to take on the decision in a few days to come.