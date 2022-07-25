Bobi Wine’s younger brother Ivan Bugembe Sentamu a.k.a Dax Vibez says that his success and that of his brothers should never catch anyone by surprise.

Dax Vibez seems to be going through the happiest phase of his life. With one of the most trending songs currently dubbed Vibe Kyekyo, Dax is also finishing the construction of his mansion.

While speaking to MBU two months ago, the Vibe Rationz studio proprietor noted how he is trying to work hard to fend for his wife and little child.

A few months ago, images showing his mansion that is under construction made rounds on social media.

It raised a few eyebrows with critics raising questions of how he is able to afford such a lifestyle at such a young age.

Well, Dax Vibez finds no reason as to why anyone should be surprised by his financial stability.

While on an interview with Spark TV, he noted that as a family, they have been working hard and supporting each other for a long while.

He believes that what is happening now is just a reap of what they have sown for decades and that it should never surprise anyone.

“For us, it’s always been about the hustle. It shouldn’t surprise anyone to see that my elder brothers or anyone being successful. They’ve been working so hard all their lives,” Dax Vibez said.

He thanked the public for giving him the opportunity and blessing him over the years because their prayers are being answered.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity and all the prayers you send my way. Very soon I will also be unveiling my mansion,” he noted.