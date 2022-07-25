Renowned media personality and events emcee Charles Denzel Mwiyeretsi has raised a complaint about the increasing rate of theft cases at events within Kampala.

If you have been at different gatherings around town, you might have seen a few cases where people have lost their belongings, especially phones, bags, and money to thieves.

These thugs move in groups of about ten people, beat up individuals leaving them unconscious before making off with their items.

Taking to his Twitter account, the XFM and Urban TV presenter revealed how his iPhone becomes part of his underwear whenever it clocks 9pm at any event he attends.

Of late, concerts in Kampala are all about one thing, will you still have your phone in the morning?Personally, by 9pm my iPhone becomes part of my underwear. Charles Denzel Mwiyeretsi

Based on his tweet, he implores event organizers to increase security for those who attend events so that they can return home safe with their property.