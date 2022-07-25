On 13th July 2022, Ugandan gospel singers Desire Luzinda and Levixone appeared in a wedding setting in a short blurry video that made rounds on social media.

Rumors immediately started spreading that the two had held their secretive introduction (Kwanjula) ceremony to make their relationship official.

The rumors were fuelled by more allegations from different sources who claimed Levixone and Desire Luzinda had been dating for about five years.

What made the rumors even more believable is that Ray G, who gave Levixone the honors to be his best man at his wedding, appeared in the viral social media video.

Reputable media houses as well had the news running indicating that the two had indeed taken the leap of faith.

Despite all this, several netizens were still not convinced that Luzinda and Levixone had taken a step in a marriage direction.

If we are to go by Desire Luzinda’s latest revelation, it just might have been a video shoot.

In a post shared on her Instagram account on Monday evening, Luzinda shared a photo of herself with Levixone left the caption:

Footage and details link in my bio, the rest is background noise. Desire Luzinda

It is established that Desire Luzinda plays a role in the visuals of Ray G and Levixone’s new collaboration dubbed “Yoya”.

Other sources, however, maintain that the Kwanjula ondeed happened and the video cutaways are only a diversion.