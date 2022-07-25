Singer Edrisah Musuuza, popularly known as Eddy Kenzo, came out a few weeks ago and revealed how a group of individuals were reporting his social media accounts.

Kenzo’s social media accounts command bog numbers that help him land influencing and ambassadorial deals from different companies.

He lost his Twitter account for a few days before regaining control of it and shortly after lost access to his Instagram account.

The BET award winner noted how it was a malicious attempt by his haters to sabotage his progress but vowed to do everything possible to regain access of his IG account.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Instagram account with over 1.2 million followers was fully recovered by his team.

His team vowed to use all the necessary procedures to make sure such an occurrence does not happrn again in future.