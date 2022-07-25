Da Nu Eagles band proprietors Geoffrey Lutaaya and Irene Namatovu have unveiled a new talent manager who is going to be responsible for running the band’s programs.
Ivan Ndiide who has been part of the band for a few months was give the role as the band manager and officially unveiled.
Geoffrey Lutaaya explained that they came to the conclusion to employing Mr. Ndiide due to the heavy work load that they have been having.
Mr. Ndiide will help them run the daily business of the band to afford them enough time to run their other businesses.
While speaking in a press conference, Mr. Ndiide promised to do his best to steer the band forward so that they reclaim the top spot in Uganda.
I boost of a record while managing artists. I went to school for this new role that I have been employed to serve. I have a degree in public administration and management that I attained from Makerere University.
I believe my boss saw me fit for this role because of my competence and the good thing is that I have a good relationship with people.
I promise the public that this year we are going to work non-stop as Da Nu Eagles Production.
I have been managing artists who do traditional dance but had never managed secular artists so that role am offered is a new challenge and a test to me, but also a chance to up my game.Ivan Ndiide