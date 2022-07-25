Da Nu Eagles band proprietors Geoffrey Lutaaya and Irene Namatovu have unveiled a new talent manager who is going to be responsible for running the band’s programs.

Ivan Ndiide who has been part of the band for a few months was give the role as the band manager and officially unveiled.

Geoffrey Lutaaya explained that they came to the conclusion to employing Mr. Ndiide due to the heavy work load that they have been having.

Mr. Ndiide will help them run the daily business of the band to afford them enough time to run their other businesses.

While speaking in a press conference, Mr. Ndiide promised to do his best to steer the band forward so that they reclaim the top spot in Uganda.