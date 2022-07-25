Local comedian MC Mariachi is sorry to all Muslims who felt offended by some of his recent skits. He promises to be more careful going forward.

This is not the first time that a Ugandan comedian is sending out an apology for cracking jokes about a sensitive sect of the public.

In May 2019, for a skit gone wrong, renown Ugandan comedy pair; Maulana and Reign, apologised to the Kabaka and people of Buganda Kingdom.

At that time, Kasozi Haidari a.k.a Maulana and Lubega Obeid a.k.a Rein during one of their performances at a comedy show are said to have uttered disrespectful and offensive words towards Baganda and the Kabaka.

MC Mariachi, real name Charles Kasozi is now facimg the same criticism after cracking jokes which are said to have been “disrespectful” to the Muslim community on 20th July.

Mariachi allegedly said that he will convert to the Muslim faith to save money because “Muslims do not trim their beards” and that “Muslim women do not plait their hair.”

He is further alleged to have said that “Muslims do not buy speakers for their Mosques” just to save money, among a couple more skits that were found rather disrespectful by the Muslims at the Comedy Store.

Mariachi’s words were quickly put under scrutiny and he has since been bashed by Moslems on social media and different media outlets.

Having felt a bit of the pressure, the comedian recorded a video that has since made rounds on social media where he apologized for his actions.

He revealed that he did not intentionally attack the Muslim faith as he makes skits about all the other religions and sects in society but also offered his apology to anyone who felt offended by those particular skits.

He then promised to be more careful going forward so as he does not repeat the same mistake while at his craft.