About three decades later, veteran music act Ragga Dee is yet to throw in the towel and in his tank, he claims to have over 250 unreleased songs.

He might no longer be in the limelight as an active singer but Ragga Dee, real name Daniel Kazibwe, is not fully done with recording new tracks.

As one of the most respected and oldest Ragga singers in Uganda, Ragga Dee has spent most of the past few years in politics.

After failing in quest for the Kampala Lord Mayorship in 2020, the Letter O singer rechanneled his interests into the entertainment industry politics.

Ragga Dee (left) with Kapa cat and A Pass

As the Chairman of the National Culture Forum, he has tried to make a few changes to help transform the music industry, an effort that still faces a lot of resistance from his fellow artists.

While at it, Ragga Dee has not fully quit music. He says that he has been in and out various studios, recording several projects.

Infact, the veteran singer reveals that he has over 250 unreleased tracks that he has been working on in the past years.

While speaking to Galaxy FM, Jajja Ragga Dee boasted about being one of the local artistes with the biggest catalogue.

He said that he has over 900 songs in his career. “I have ninety albums and each has ten songs,” Ragga Dee said.