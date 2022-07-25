It’s not the first time that we’ve seen local female music fans turning emotional when they get the chance to meet their favorite international celebrities.

On Sunday night, two Ugandan fans were left overwhelmed having got a chance to share a light moment with Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

One screamed on top of her voice in disbelief after the “Bloody Samaritan” singer giving her a hug while performing on stage.

She just could not believe that she had the scent of a big star lingering on her clothes.

“Oh My God! I can’t believe It. I’m here with Ayra Starr. What an actually f***! I still smell her on me,” the fan was heard screaming.

Another starstruck fan who got a hug and a considerably lengthy chat with Ayra Starr was left shedding tears of joy.

The singer wiped the tears off the lady’s face as they had a conversation while holding onto each other.

The other people around them, presumably fans, whipped out their phones to record the moment.

A feq people saw the girl’s reaction as unnecessary, while others understood how emotional fans can get with their favorites.

