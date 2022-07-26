In 2020, Ugandan gospel singer Julie Birungi commonly known as Julie Mutesasira walked down the aisle with her lover known as Jean.

The same sex marriage caught many of her fans and followers in Uganda by surprise and critics immediately began questioning her choices.

Julie has managed to ignore all the criticism and she seems to be living her life as a very happy woman without regrets.

Today, the “Lwana Nabo” singer who recently opened up on why she fleed Uganda after coming out as gay, celebrates her anniversary with her lover.

Through social media, Julie shared photos of herself and Jean, both lost in a moment as Julie fondly kisses Jean’s forehead.

To the photos, she added a sweet message in which she revealed how she felt when they first met and how the journey of their relationship has made them stronger.

My Jean, I’m glad that I call you mine. Am so lucky to have you in my life. What would I be without you? I can’t imagine at all. You make me happy, am content you have brought the best out of me, Jean. Am grateful to God he bond us together for the last 7 years. When I first saw you I vividly emotionally feel what I felt that day, I knew we would look good together. I just knew it my love. To me the past doesn’t count. You may have slept with her or know people who have, that was the past she is mine now and she won’t go back to her vomit. We all have made mistakes we regret but we pick ourselves on and focus on what makes us happy and glad. We are happy now and that matters. We growing to love each other more and our children. My forever is the forever with you Jean. We have wxperienced good and bad times but our good times have overweighed the bad times by farrrr. 7 years ago when we me for the first time, I would never have imagined how our love would turn into. We have been through so much and I will forever be grateful for you Jean that life lead me to you. Thank you for being my life, my love, my person, my Jean, my forever, my baby. I love you endlessly and am going to love you forever my twin flame. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY JEAN. Julie Mutesasira

Congratulations to them!