Gambian events company Absolute Entertainment dispels rumors indicating that Jamaican singer Popcaan will be performing in Uganda in September.

Since the weekend, there has been a poster making rounds indicating how Jamaican singer Andre Sutherland a.k.a Popcaan will be performing in Kampala.

The poster that was shared widely on different social media platforms seemed to indicate that the concert was being organized by Absolute Entertainment and was slated for 15th September 2022 at Lugogo Grounds.

The excitement, however, was cut short by Gambian events company which dispelled the rumors, labeling them “fake news.”

Absolute Entertainment further revealed that the poster was a scam by unknown people whose aims are yet to be established.

“Absolute Entertainment will like to dispel the rumors on social media with regards to a @PopcaanMusic show in Uganda,” the company wrote on Twitter.

“We do not have any intentions to host POPCAAN in Uganda and we have not made such arrangements with any individual or institution in Uganda,” Absolute Entertainment added.

The Absolute Entertainment CEO Haddy Faye a.k.a Black Barbie as well added her voice through a quoted tweet that read:

“We like to assure the general public and all concerned that this flyer is false and misleading. Scam Alert.”

The singer as well retweeted Black Barbie’s tweet to confirm to his followers that it was a scam poster.

About Popcaan

Born 19th July 1988, Popcaan, real name Andrae Hugh Sutherland, is a Jamaican deejay, singer, and songwriter.

He is widely known for songs like Party Shot, Only Man She Want, Silence, Elevate, Wine For Me, among others.