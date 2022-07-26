City businessman and socialite Sully Kabangala Mbuga wrote a sweet message for his wife Jalia Vivienne Mbuga as she celebrated her birthday on Monday 25th July 2022.

In 2016, SK Mbuga wedded his significant other Mrs. Jalia Vivienne Mbuga in a glamorous wedding that made headlines.

The wedding was estimated to have cost nearly a billion shillings and was attended by several renown public figures and celebrities.

Their marriage is not entirely a bed of roses as they have often been on the verge of splitting over a number of issues.

Also Read: SK Mbuga quashes break-up rumors with wife Vivienne

Nonetheless, they have stuck together and they continue to strengthen their bond with each day that goes by.

As Jalia turned a new age on Monday, Mbuga wrote a special message for her im which he expressed how he wishes her the very best in life.

“Be happy! Today is the day you were brought into this world to be a blessing an inspiration to the people around you,” Mbuga partly wrote.

Mbuga prays that his wife gets to live a long happy life so that she can fulfil all her dreams.

He added, “May you be given more birthdays to fulfil all of your dreams Queen Vivica, my wife!”

See more

Belated happy birthday Vivian!