Ray G and Levixone collaborate on this new project dubbed Yoya whose visuals feature Desire Luzinda and have already grabbed the headlines.

Released last night, it is no surprise that the Yoya visuals are already number seven on the trending YouTube videos in Uganda.

The video has already notched over 50,000 views in just about thirteen hours since its publication on YouTube.

Ignoring the fact that Ray G, and Levixone are good singers who command a big audience, those YouTube numbers can be attached to the story behind the video.

Shot by Jah Live in a traditional wedding setting, Yoya visuals feature Levixone and Desire Luzinda as a couple at their introduction ceremony.

Ray G plays the best man in the video that we can confirm was shot at a location where Desire Luzinda and Levixone embarked on a journey that leads to marriage.

The details in the video seem to have caught many people by surprise and the confusion around their relationship continues to soar.

Musically, the Yoya song (produced by Nessim) is about the big day for most lovers when they walk down the aisle.

Levixone and Ray G’s vocals were the perfect placement for the project which will certainly become a common hearing at wedding events.

Take a look at the visuals below: