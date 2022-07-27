Nigerians; Tems, Burna Boy, Pheelz, and Buju represent Africa on former USA president Barack Obama’s 2022 Summer Playlist.

As a norm, Barack Obama releases a list of songs that he vibes to the most during summer each year. On Tuesday, he released his 2022 Summer Playlist.

This year, his list comprises of 44 songs by artists from different parts of the world.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer,” he tweeted.

Tems features on the list with “Vibe Out”

On the list, several Nigerian songs feature including Burna Boy’s Last Last, Tems’ Vibe Out, and Finesse by Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju.

East Africa is not represented as the rest of the playlist is dominated by songs from Artists in the USA, UK, among other countries.

Take a gaze at the full list below: