Just a few days after MC Mariachi apologising to the Muslim fraternity, netizens demand that he does the same over his skits that have been deemed “tribalistic.”

MC Mariachi, real name Charles Kasozi is said to have cracked jokes that were found rather “disrespectful” to the Muslim community on 20th July.

Over the weekend, the local comedian through a video asked for pardon from the Muslims who felt offended by his act.

He noted how he did not intentionally attack the Muslim faith as a way of mocking them.

In his defense, Mariachi said that he makes skits about all the other religions and sects in society before offering his apology to anyone who felt offended by those particular skits.

As Muslims still find their soft spots to pardon him, other sects have also risen in demand for his apology.

Netizens, in reaction to his apology to the Muslim fraternity, asked that he also considers apologising to the tribes he always mocks during his skits.

A one Immie Kobugabe said, “Next you should apologise to the tribes you do your stupid comedy about. Your comedy went far from funny to tribalistic.”

Humble Zai then noted, “Honestly I don’t see that guy being funny. He is forcing skits with vulgarity. Truth be said, his comedy is too farfetched to the extent that it is plastic.”

“The reason I no longer watch his comedy, if it’s not about tribe, it’s about religion or personal attacks under the guise of comedy,” also Ssemalulu Charles chipped in before Emmanuel Ndusi added, “I’m sorry if my comment offend anyone, he’s best at disrespecting tribes, nothing else.”

MC Mariachi has had support from fellow comedians including Alex Muhangi who have asked the public to pardon him and forgive him since he realized his mistakes and issued an apology.

Take a gaze at more of the reactions below: