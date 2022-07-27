The B2C music trio have finally revealed why they broke up with their former manager Andrew Mugerwa alias Andy Events after holding their maiden concert.

The trio disclosed that they parted ways with Andy Events because they held different dreams and ambitions.

They explained that they did not split with Andy Events due to uneven sharing of money made from their concert as it was earlier reported.

We took separate paths with Andy Events because we did not harbor the same dreams like he had. He had plans that didn’t favor us and thus we chose to ditch him to take our own right. However, it is not right that we parted ways with because of uneven distribution of funds that we had made from the concert. B2C Entertainment

The Born To Conquer music trio consists of Bobby Lash, Mr Lee, and Julio Delivad who rose through the music ranks with their hit songs filled with message and melodies.

The trio opened up about taking different routes from Andy Events during a press conference they held on Tuesday.