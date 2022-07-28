Eddy Kenzo’s new song “Follow” advises young couples to prioritise God to build stable love relationships.

Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo has dropped the new visuals of his song dubbed “Follow”.

Speaking from the experiences around us, we mostly make mistakes choosing relationships as young people which result into regrets and bitter arguments. Eddy Kenzo

Produced by Rush, “Follow” speaks of a young couple that bases the foundation of their relationship on strong faith in God.

“In this new song called Follow, I went deep into love looking at a young couple that should be making a lot of mistakes but rather focused so much on God, standing in for each other, being one another’s keeper in a quest to move steadily together and build a strong family,” Kenzo says.

“This time round I decided to pass a message to everyone especially the young people, that if we hand our relationships to God, love each other, agree to work together and respect each other, we can break the chain of failing young people’s relationships,” he adds.

Directed by Grate Make Films, the video visualises what is embedded in the lyrics to tell the relatable story for the viewer.

