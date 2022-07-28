Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi is fed up of the “disgusting” behaviour of street kids on Kampala streets.

On social media, videos are often shared showing street kids getting too close to road users, sometimes uttering vulgar words when they fail to get money from them.

Nwagi seems to have gone through the same experience and she is not happy at all.

Through her Snapchat, Nwagi revealed how street kids these days are overly disrespectful, arrogant, and disgusting.

Seemingly furious, the Swangz Avenue star threatened to slap a street kid one day because of their arrogance and disrespect.

“OMG… These street kids are disgusting, arrogant, and disrespectful, not humble at all. Lumu nja kuba ekyana oluyi (One day I will slap one of them),” she wrote.

A section of her followers has already given her a go-ahead whilst adding their voice to hers noting how the street kids have lately lost their morals.

Her critics, however, have warned her against the act noting that it could be a day she will regret her entire life due to the violent nature of these kids.