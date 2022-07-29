NTV “The Vybe” presenter Crysto Panda, born Kityamuweesi Herbert, claims that he had a dream while in studio with Nigerian star singer Burna Boy.

Through his socials, Panda explained that his dream with Burna Boy, real name Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, was not just about chilling, sharing a drink, or enjoying the cool breeze.

He narrated in the dream, he was inside the studio booth recording a song together with the Grammy award winner.

I dreamt last night when I was in studio with Burna Boy working on a collabo. Crysto Panda

Crysto Panda’s tweet stirred a lot of mixed reviews from his followers as some openly told him to stop dreaming impossibilities.

Others told him to stick to local artists who can give him good collabos just like the remix he had with Sheebah.

See more I dreamt Lastnight when I was in studio with @burnaboy working on collabo 😳ehh 🙏 — Crysto Panda (@CrystoPanda) July 28, 2022

If Crysto Panda’s dreams come to life, what do you think the title to the song would be?