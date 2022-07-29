Rumors making rounds reveal that gospel singer George Lubega Timothy alias Exodus and his manager Denis Lanek are no longer together anymore.

It’s alleged that the two fell out following a disagreement arising from uneven sharing of funds from shows and performances.

Speaking to Sanyuka TV, Exodus revealed he is working on an album and also promised to drop a song every month.

The singer looks forward to bouncing back in a music industry with a couple of good songs.

Also Read: Don’t speak like ignorant fools -Exodus stings gospel ministers

Exodus and Lanek had only worked together for three months.