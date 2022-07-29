Ugandan dancehall diva Karole Namulindwa Kasita has revealed that she will be holding her second concert in 2023.

On 19th December 2019, Karole Kasita held her very first concert at Fame Lounge and she registered good numbers.

At the time, she had only lasted three years in the mainstream music industry and to have had a successful concert left a good impression.

For the next two years, Covid-19 rocked the world but Karole Kasita still maintained her good streak by releasing monster jams through the lockdown period.

For most of her fans, her energy on stage and dancehall attitude are the things that make her standout from the lack.

She can also perform quite well on live band and she already has some of the influential artistes like Condy Snayu backing her.

Karole is ready to showcase her talent for her fans ant a concert in 2023.

While responding to questions from media at the Tiwa Savage Live in Kampala concert press conference on Thursday, Karole was asked if she is planning to hold a concert this year.

The “Yaka” singer said she has no plans of holding her concert this year. She, however, noted that she will surely be holding one in 2023.

“A concert from me? Not this year. I will have my concert next year,” Karole Kasita revealed.

Karole Kasita only had her breakthrough hit song “Yaka” in 2018 and she has never looked back. We will be waiting to see what she has ro showcase.