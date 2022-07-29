Karole Kasita could not hide her excitement upon meeting Nigerian star Dr. Tiwa Savage who promised to do a collaboration with her if some terms are met.

Nigerian singer Dr. Tiwa Savage, real name Tiwatope Savage-Balogun, arrived in Uganda on Thursday afternoon ahead of her concert slated for Friday.

During the press conference held at Sheraton Hotel, Dr. Tiwa Savage met with a couple of Ugandan singers including Karole Kasita, Sandra Suubi, Laika, Lamu, among others.

When the Q&A session was opened, local comedian Patrick Salvado asked if Tiwa Savage would fancy the chance to work with the Ugandan artists.

“If the logistics are fulfilled, and all expenses are met, there is no reason I wouldn’t do a song with her (Karole) and all the other Ugandan stars,” Tiwa Savage replied.

Immediately, Karole’s face was lit with excitement. Nothing could wipe the wide smile off her face as she was seen mouthing, “Take me, take me!”

When asked what the title of their song would be if they ever hit studio together, Karole Kasita replied, “Strong Woman!”

The Ugandan diva backed up her point by revealing how Tiwa is a strong woman who has used her fame to empower fellow women.

Karole then later met with Tiwa and they were seen exchanging a few words, supposedly tips on how they can make the collaboration work, before posing for photos together.

That is gotta be a collaboration to watch out for. Fingers crossed!