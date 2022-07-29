As his first project of 2022, rising artist Digital Wizard releases the visuals for his song titled “Obudde Bwekiro”.

Digital Wizard, real name Abas Samanya, is a fresh singer on the music scene, oozing confidence and the belief that he can make a big star of himself.

Signed to Rain Muzik Group, Digital Wizard is almost very sure that his future holds big achievements for himself as an individual.

His self belief also includes faith that he could be the piece that the industry has been missing.

On Thursday, Digital Wizard released the visuals of “Obudde Bwekiro”, a dancehall song that he believes will dominate the airwaves

Produced by Zion Kay, Obudde Bwekiro is a dancehall song that puts you in the party mood. It was mixed and mastered by HerbertSkillz.

In the visuals shot and directed by Mukiibi Brian of Mota Films, Digital Wizard seems really cheerful as he showcases what the song is about – a good time!

Take a gaze at the visuals below: