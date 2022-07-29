Sandra Teta has dismissed the rumors making rounds that her boyfriend, also singer, Weasel Manizo beat her badly and disfigured her face.

On Thursday afternoon, photos made rounds on social media showing Sandra Teta in a bad state, with a disfigured face.

The rumors that followed the photos indicated that she had been beaten by Goodlyfe singer and her baby daddy Weasel Manizo.

Upon coming across the rumors, however, Sandra Teta through her social media pages revealed that her face was disfigured by goons.

The viral photo showing Sandra Teta’s disfigured face

Also Read: Weasel broke my nose for greeting Sandra Teta – Deejay LL

Sandra Teta wrote saying that she was attacked by goons who beat her badly and took off with her valuables including Shs1.3m on Friday night.

“In reference to the pictures circulating on media, on my way from work on Friday night, I was attacked by unknown goons who fled with my phone, hand bag and 1.3M,” she partly wrote.

She further revealed that she has been undergoing treatment for the past week and that she is steadily recovering.

“I have for the past one week been on treatmentand I am steadily recovering,” Teta noted.

Her revelation has been welcomed with mixed reactions from netizens some of whom believe she was threatened into writing such on social media.