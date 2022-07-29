After several pleas from the public and mainly Winnie Nwagi’s staunch music lovers requesting for a concert from her, Swangz Avenue has finally bowed to the pressure.

The record label has announced that Winnie Nwagi a.k.a Fire Baby will have her debut concert staged at Lugogo Cricket Oval in September.

The dates for the concert have also been revealed as 9th September 2022 and on that day, all roads will lead to only one happening place, Lugogo.

Swangz Avenue will organize Winnie Nwagi’s maiden concert alongside KT Events.

Also Read: KT turns down Swangz Avenue request to stage Winnie Nwagi concert

Nwagi will become the second Ugandan female artist to stage a show at the oval after Cindy Sanyu who held her’s early in 2020 before the Covid19 pandemic struck.

The pressure for Swangz to hold this concert has for years been piling and it mounted the more when they held a concert for Azawi recently.

See more 9th September 2022 Winnie Nwagi Fire Concert live at Cricket Oval Lugogo | KT Events | @FirebbyUg pic.twitter.com/1qo4c9Mslv — Swangz Avenue (@Swangz_Avenue) July 29, 2022

Well, brace yourselves for another mega event from Swangz.