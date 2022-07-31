When Swangz Avenue announced that Winnie Nwagi will be holding her maiden concert this year, it excited many Ugandans who have for long been yearning for it.

The concert dubbed “Fire Concert” will be taking place on 9th September 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Speaking about her concert date, the “Fire Dancer” stressed that whenever she thinks about the day, she develops goosebumps and starts shivering uncontrollably.

Like I earlier told you that everything has its own timing, I guess this is my turn now. When I think of the day of my concert, I develop goosebumps and start shivering. Basically, am overwhlemed by the news and I’m feeling nice about it. Winnie Nwagi

When asked about the rumors making rounds that she finally found a lover, Winnie Nwagi disregarded the allegations.

She maintained that she will let the public know if there is anything serious about her love life and hence her fans should stop believing the rumors.

In recent weeks, rumor has had it of how Winnie Nwagi found herself a loaded Muslim man.