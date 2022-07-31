Dancehall singer Karole Kasita is geared up to release her first ever music album come 11th August 2022.

Based on the announcement shared on her social media accounts, the album that the “Balance” fame singer is set to release is dubbed “Limited Edition”.

Karole Kasita anticipates that it is the album that many music lovers especially her fans will fall in love with.

A number of local artists have hoped onto the trend of releasing music albums in recent months.

This year alone, we have so far seen Azawi, Zex Bililangilangi, and Allan Tonix drop new albums.

Others have dropped EPs. Apparently, Martha Mukisa and Vyper Ranking are on the course of each releasing an EP very soon.

According to Karole Kasita, the “Limited Edition” album is so dear to her.

Speaking to the media, she narrated that the album is going to be very special and that it comes from her heart.

An Album with love. It’s a “Limited Edition”. I hope you receive this with love. It’s deep. It’s appreciative, it’s humbling. It goes out to all my fans, people who have stood by me through it all. Media houses, bloggers, deejays, my team, my management, my family, producers, promoters. 11:08:22 Karole Kasita